First, Portland's city government is not a large table. It is an autocracy of five with no geographical representation or accountability. So it can arbitrarily decide, now or in the future, who to hear and who to ignore. Or it can decide not to listen to any input at all despite maintaining the appearance of listening to constituents. Apparently, according to recent news reports, Chloe Eudaly even sees it as a trespass on her autocratic role to receive input from her fellow city councilors.