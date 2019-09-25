Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) today issued a statement demanding the full whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump.
In a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump allegedly pushed for an investigation into political rival Joe Biden. The call prompted the U.S. House of Representatives to launch an impeachment inquiry. The full whistleblower complaint has not been released to Congress by Trump.
Wyden, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said, "The summary of this call includes outrageous conduct by Donald Trump that represents a clear threat to American democracy and national security."
He continued: "It remains the legal obligation of the Director of National Intelligence to turn over the full whistleblower's complaint to Congress, so we can evaluate the full depth of the wrongdoing at issue."
Wyden also questioned the alleged role of U.S. Attorney General William Barr in the Ukraine scandal. The New York Times reports that Trump urged Zelensky to contact Barr about opening an investigation into Biden.
"Attorney General William Barr's role in this matter is yet another instance of his corruption of the Department of Justice to serve as Donald Trump's personal defense attorneys," Wyden said.
As a Senator, Wyden added that he has "the Constitutional duty to serve as jury for impeachment proceedings," and he emphasized that "these represent the most serious possible charges against the president."
