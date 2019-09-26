The complaint, filed by a whistleblower who has not yet been identified, makes two basic allegations. Based on communication with numerous White House source, the complainant says that Trump may have in that phone call sought to use the power of his office for personal gain—the gain being convincing the Ukrainians to investigate Hunter Biden and his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, the leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The complainant then alleges that, contrary to normal procedure following the president's phone calls with foreign leaders, the transcripts and recording of the call were "locked down" to prevent access to them.