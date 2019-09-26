The New York Times this morning published the whistleblower complaint filed by a U.S. intelligence figure about President Donald Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The complaint, and a July phone call which it concerns, are the basis for Congressional Democrats initiating an inquiry earlier this week into impeaching Trump.
The complaint, filed by a whistleblower who has not yet been identified, makes two basic allegations. Based on communication with numerous White House source, the complainant says that Trump may have in that phone call sought to use the power of his office for personal gain—the gain being convincing the Ukrainians to investigate Hunter Biden and his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, the leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The complainant then alleges that, contrary to normal procedure following the president's phone calls with foreign leaders, the transcripts and recording of the call were "locked down" to prevent access to them.
The nine-page whistleblower complaint also provides more information about the role of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.
Prior to assuming that role, Sondland led Provenance Hotels, which owns or operates six Portland hotels. The Daily Beast first reported Sondland's involvement in the events in Ukraine earlier this week.
The whistleblower complaint provides further elaboration, alleging that Sondland was involved in two ways: following up in person with Ukrianian officials after the July 25 call, and trying to help "contain the damage" done by Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who engaged in an unofficial effort to push Ukrainian officals into investigating the Bidens.
A representative for Sondland told WW that Sondland cannot comment on matters involving and that all communication will be handled by the White House.
Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing by him or his administration on the Ukrainian matter.
Here is the first section from the complaint that mentions Sondland:
And here is the second:
