As U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) seeks re-election for the sixth time next year, he will face an unusual level of competition in the Democratic primary.
Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba is challenging Schrader, a former big-animal veterinarian who was a state senator before being elected to Congress in 2008.
Schrader, who built a reputation as a fiscal conservative in Salem, is part of the Blue Dog Coalition, a group of moderate House members. His district, which covers Clackamas, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Tillamook counties, is the most evenly balanced of Oregon's five congressional districts, with Democrats holding about a four point registration advantage over Republicans.
Gamba, who was elected to the Milwaukie City Council in 2012 and became mayor in 2015, is a former National Geographic photojournalist who has made climate change his top issue.
That's caught the attention of four Democratic lawmakers—state Reps. Alissa Keny-Guyer (D-Portland) and state Sens. Michael Dembrow and Kathleen Taylor (both D-Portland) and Sen. Shemia Fagan (D-Happy Valley), who will host an Oct. 13 fundraiser for Gamba.
Oregon Democratic politics are normally ultra-polite and that politeness usually extends to not working against an incumbent in a Democratic primary. Keny-Guyer acknolwedged that in a statement.
"I have only supported challengers to Democratic incumbents twice during my eight years in office, so there has to be really good reason for doing so," Keny-Guyer said. "In this case, I join many Oregonians who have been very frustrated with Congressman Schrader on a variety of issues. For several years, I have appreciated how thoughtful and committed Mayor Gamba is to advancing solutions to the climate crisis, affordable housing, access to health care, and other critical issues that impact working families in his region and across our state."
