Search and rescue crews this afternoon located missing couple Anna and Suki Jung from a rural hiking trail near Mt. Hood after they got lost for 24 hours while mushroom hunting.
The Jungs, both 71, disappeared on the Paradise Park Trail and were found today near a riverbed nearly half a mile from the road, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
"The search teams had located some items that belonged to the lost couple, as well as shoe prints in the mud," the Sherriff's Office said, "searchers finally located them near a riverbed in very dense forest about .6 miles from the roadway. However, due to the rough terrain and steep elevation, it took rescuers hours to bring the couple out of the woods safely."
The Jungs had been hiking with a group of four other hikers when they disappeared. The group said they realized the duo was missing from the group when the returned to their cars at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday afternoon.
KPTV reporter Tyler Dumont tweeted a video of the pair being escorted out of the forest today, noting that they were "in good spirits," despite being headed to the hospital to be checked out.
