Union Seeks Payback for Pension Cuts: As political season warms up, the state's third-largest public employees union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, wants revenge. This week, the union, which represents 26,000 Oregon workers, announced it will withhold campaign endorsements and cash from lawmakers who voted for Senate Bill 1049, which included pension cuts. "Legislators that voted for SB 1049 devalued the work we do on behalf of the people of Oregon," Jeff Klatke, president of Oregon AFSCME, said in a statement. "No interviews, no endorsement, no financial support. Our members generously donate their time and money to our political efforts to support legislators who fight for workers regardless of political party." Two Democratic candidates for secretary of state, state Sen. Mark Hass (D-Beaverton) and state Rep. Jennifer Williamson (D-Portland), voted for the bill and will enter the most hotly contested statewide race without AFSCME's help.