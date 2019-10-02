Dr. Know doesn't always get it right. And that's OK—in the world of arcane Bottle Bill history, we wouldn't expect it. Still, we at Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative would like to set the record straight: There has never been a systematic way to separate all beverage containers by state using bar codes. And we would know—our president has been with the company 26 years, and some of our employees longer than that. It is true there are some brands that do have separate bar codes for different states, but this is the exception rather than the rule.