Last week, The Pacific Northwest Inlander reported the books are being taken seriously—as primers on how to survive an impending government collapse. The Inlander says the books are especially popular with "preppers" close to Washington state Rep. Matt Shea (R-Spokane). In that story, the Inlander reported that the novels' authors—who go by the pen names Glen Tate and Shelby Gallagher—are actually Greg Overstreet and Anne Marie Gurney. Overstreet worked as an ombudsman for the Washington attorney general a decade ago. Gurney is a 2010 candidate for a Northeast Portland seat in the Oregon House and former director of the Oregon Freedom Foundation, a union-busting nonprofit. WW called Gurney's cellphone and received an email back from Shelby Gallagher, saying Gallagher had written the books and asking WW not to call again.