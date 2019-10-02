As ambassador to the E.U., Sondland played two roles in Trump's communications with Ukrainian officials, according to a nine-page whistleblower complaint released last week. First, the whistleblower wrote, Sondland and other officials sought to "control the damage" being done by the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, as Giuliani operated outside diplomatic channels. Second, after Trump's July 25, 2019, telephone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump pressed for an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, Sondland traveled to Ukraine to follow up in person.