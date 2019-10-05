"I am convinced now more than ever, that the intellectual development of our naval personnel is the most critical warfighting capability for our national security," said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer in a statement announcing Kroger's hiring. "Failure to adapt to all aspects of how we prepare our naval leaders for the future creates an unacceptable risk for American citizens, who have long relied on the Navy and Marine Corps to be at the intellectual forefront of national security concerns."