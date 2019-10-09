U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) today urged travelers to boycott Provenance Hotels, the Portland-based chain founded by the Hon. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union.
"Anyone who cares about America should not do any business or stay at any of Gordon Sondland's hotels. Not until he fulfills his duty as a citizen to testify and turn over all relevant documents to the House of Representatives," Blumenauer said in a statement today. "Nobody is above the law. Mr. Sondland and the entire Trump administration need to be reminded of that."
Provenance owns or operates 14 hotels, including six in Portland: the Heathman, the Sentinel, the deLuxe, the Lucia, the Dossier and the Woodlark.
Sondland served as Provenance's CEO until President Donald Trump nominated him to the ambassadorship last year. In his diplomatic role, Sondland has been centrally involved in communications between the Trump administration and Ukrainian officials.
The joint congressional committee investigating whether Trump should be impeached for his request that Ukraine investigation former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who reportedly received up to $50,000 a month for serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, summoned Sondland to testify yesterday but the U.S. Department of State abruptly cancelled his testimony.
Blumenauer's boycott call is an attempt to convince Sondland to show up anyway.
A Provenance spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
