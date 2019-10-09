Sam's forte was better as an XO to Vera Katz than running his own ship. To be fair, he outlawed plastic bags, which is a good thing since we're drowning in plastic. I think it's a noble gesture removing graffiti from city signs. Hopefully, he's also doing some work on being a better Sam Adams. He had a drinking problem before becoming mayor. Many insiders claim he has ADD, which makes one very impulsive and unfocused. He should stay away from politics and find something more laid back. I wish him well in his future endeavors.