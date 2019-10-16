However, your mom/dealer/bookie (she gets around) isn't entirely out of luck. As it turns out, the old saw about "you get one phone call" belongs with "undercover cops have to tell you they're cops if you ask" on the ash heap of myths about the criminal justice system. If you get arrested and want to let your spouse know what happened, but you also need to let them know down at the car wash that you won't be making your 2 pm shift, you can do both as long as you don't take all day.