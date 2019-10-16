1. The New York Times reported that Fiona Hill, a former intelligence officer who worked under Presidents Bush and Obama and as a Trump adviser on Russia and Europe, testified Oct. 14 about an explosive July 10 meeting that Sondland and former National Security Adviser John Bolton held with Ukrainian representatives. The Times says Hill testified that Bolton got into a "tense exchange" with Sondland over an alleged "rogue effort" by Sondland, Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani, and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to get Ukraine to investigate Democrats. Hill said Bolton was so concerned that he ordered Hill to alert White House lawyers about the meeting. Hill also reportedly said that when she asked Sondland why he was involved in Ukrainian matters, since Ukraine isn't part of the E.U., he said Trump had picked him. "He told her that he was in charge of Ukraine, a moment she compared to Secretary of State Alexander M. Haig Jr.'s declaration that he was in charge after the Ronald Reagan assassination attempt," the Times reported.