We Took Four of the Top-Selling E-Bikes in Portland Out For a Test Ride. Here Are Our Reviews.

The GSD is one of the more compact cargo bikes available. For a vehicle that weighs twice as much as your average commuter bike, it's surprisingly easy to handle and can glide up steep hills on even its mid-assist levels. The GSD is also highly customizable: A rare one-size-fits-all bike, it's ideal for sharing, and supremely comfortable and easy to handle, even if you're a shorter cyclist. The long rack over the back wheel can carry groceries or serve as a seat thanks to child-sized foot pads and a removable handlebar for your backseat passenger. But even though the GSD is a highly versatile cargo bike, it's still a cargo bike—at 60 pounds, it's not something you're ever going to want to carry up stairs, or lift at all with any kind of regularity. It's great for hauling heavy loads, especially if you want to cart your kids around, but unnecessarily bulky if you don't.