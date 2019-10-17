Sondland also downplayed his relationship with Giuliani. "There has been much press speculation about my own interactions with Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani," Sondland testified. "To the best of my recollection, I met Mr. Giuliani in person only once at a reception when I briefly shook his hand in 2016. This was before I became Ambassador to the EU. In contrast, during my time as Ambassador, I do not recall having ever met with Mr. Giuliani in person, and I only spoke with him a few times." Sondland added that he recalled speaking to Guliani on the phone "no more than two or three times."