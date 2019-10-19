Oregonians report being more familiar and comfortable with gender neutral pronouns—such as they/them or ze/hir—than most of America, according to a new survey from Portland-based polling firm DHM Research.
In a week-long survey of 562 Oregonians last month, the research firm found that 47 percent of the state's residents have heard about gender neutral pronouns—twice the national average of 22 percent, according to a January survey conducted by the Pew Research Center.
In July 2017, Oregon became the first state to allow residents to select non-binary—gender x—on driver's licenses. The following January, the state legislature passed a bill making it easier for residents to change the name and gender on their birth certificate.
DHM also found that 37 percent of Oregonians know people with gender neutral pronouns, while only 30 percent of Americans do. Researchers did not ask for the pronouns of the survey's respondents.
"Oregonians (37%) are also more likely than Americans (30%) to say they would feel very comfortable using gender-neutral pronouns if asked to do so," the study noted.
