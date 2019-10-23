That's all the more reason for you to fill out your ballot. The four measures Portlanders face aren't exactly lurid—renewals of an existing bond and a levy and two tweaks to the city charter—but they could have substantive effects on our shared future (and your wallet, if you're not feeling so civic-minded). Plus, given how few people will remember to vote by Nov. 5, your opinion will count far more than it usually does. It's like you get two votes!