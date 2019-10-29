"Burgerville corporate is not coming to an agreement with us on the contract and it's been 18 months since we've been fighting this," Betty Buchanan, a worker at the Montavilla Burgerville told WW during the protest. "We're all the backbone of the company. Without us, the company can't run. I'm here to prove a point to all businesses that we have the right to speak our mind and get what we need to be able to survive and not live paycheck to paycheck."