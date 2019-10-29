Brace yourself for one more day of wintery gusts, Portland.
According to the National Weather Service Portland, a cold front that moved down from Alberta, Canada is likely to push high-speed, frigid wind though the metro area until around 1 am on Wednesday.
Jon Bonk, an NWS meteorologist, says the weather pattern causing the cold front is "very similar to water filling up the plug in a bath."
"The cold, dense air filled in the Columbia Basin and is looking for the easiest way out," he says. "It's the windiest in the gorge, and some of the cold air is spilling over into the Cascades."
Bonk adds that the gusts in the metro area should die down by tonight and that most of the cold front will be confined to the gorge.
"We can still expect to see breezy winds [after tonight]," Bonk says, "but nothing too much beyond typical winter wind for the metro area."
NWS predicts wind gusts will reach 45-50 mph. That's still far less than the historic high for October wind gusts in Portland, as the record at the Portland Airport is 88 mph, which occurred during Columbus Day Storm of 1962.
