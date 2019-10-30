Living in the woods and eating organic produce may make you feel as if you're living in harmony with nature, but from the planet's point of view, you're just one of 7 billion carbon-spewing liabilities who would do the planet a much bigger favor by simply dropping dead. If you heat your log cabin—with anything, even wood—or travel by any means other than horseback, the typical, pizza-munching city dweller has you beat on the carbon front simply through economies of scale.