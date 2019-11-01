Jerry Dessources, 40, was convicted of one count of kidnapping and first degree sexual assault for an attack on the owner of a yoga studio in downtown Portland.
On Jan. 4, 2018, Portland Police responded to a 9-1-1 call from a woman who had just been attacked in her business in the 800 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue in downtown Portland.
According to a statement from the District Attorney's office, the survivor of the attack was preparing to open her studio when a man knocked on the door inquiring about a yoga class that day. The woman allowed the man to enter the studio, where he filled out a registration form and paid the $20.00 guest enrollment fee.
Dessources, who stands six feet tall and weighs roughly 300 pounds, asked to use the locker room. He then shoved the woman into the room, covered her mouth with his hand and sexually assaulted her.
In an attempt to flee, the survivor bit Dessources' finger but the attack continued.
The woman then informed Dessources that her yoga class was about to begin and clients would be arriving soon. When her attacker loosened his grip around her face, the woman ran for it and called 9-1-1.
Police arrived at the scene but Dessources had fled. He was found by police several hours later and was taken into custody where police noticed an injury to Dessources' finger. He told police he was bitten but provided no further details.
"This case strikes me as particularly heinous in nature," said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Melissa Marrero, who prosecuted the case. "The victim – who is extremely resilient–opened her business to Mr. Dessources who then put her through something no one should ever have to go through. Had she not fought for her life, the outcome in this case could have been very different."
Upon his release, Dessources will be on post-prison supervision for nearly four years and must register as a sex offender.
