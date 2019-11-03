"Our 'One Tough Mother' held many jobs at Columbia, from seamstress of the first fishing vest to President to advertising icon," the company said in a statement. "Her sharp wit and wisdom helped propel the company from near bankruptcy in the early '70s to the global multi-brand company it is today, with annual net sales of almost $3 billion in 2018. Her pioneering role as a woman in what was then a male-dominated industry is a testament to her strength of character and ability to persevere through difficult situations."