It's been an unusually dry November.
How unusual? According to records from the National Weather Service Portland, the last time the city saw zero rain the first week of November was 1957.
"Right now, what we're in is a pattern that is not very typical for late October, early November," Colby Neuman, a NWS meteorologist says, "and what's causing it is just random variability in the climate regime."
Although climate change is causing drier, hot weather in Portland and throughout the West Coast, Neuman says there's no data to show a trend toward drier November months.
Neuman adds that it could be another week until the city sees rain.
"There's a very small chance we'll get rain late in the week or early in the weekend," Neuman says, "but it's more likely that it'll be next week before we see a weather pattern coming though that could bring rain."
