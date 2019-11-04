"This is an exciting and challenging time in Senate District 10 and the state of Oregon," she said in a statement. "Together Oregonians have so much opportunity. Now we need to build the pathways to seize it. In affordable housing, food and agriculture, small business and jobs, health and education, and the administration of justice, we can have lasting progress within our reach. I formed the political action committee because I am rooted in this community. My family has lived in the district for most of my life. With the passing of the honorable Sen. Winters, I'm prepared to use my energy, passion, and experience to work with others to turn Salem's opportunities into realities."