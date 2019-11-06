TOO MUCH HEMP?: A new report published by the Oregon firm Whitney Economics says commercial hemp cultivation could become the nation's third-most lucrative crop in coming years. But it also warns that 65 percent of American hemp growers surveyed didn't have a buyer for their crop. This raises the possibility of a glut, similar to the oversupply of cannabis that has driven down Oregon's prices ("Too Much Weed," WW, April 18, 2019). But it also might just be a "hiccup," says Beau Whitney, who owns the firm and oversaw the report. "It's indicative of how immature the overall industry is," says Whitney. The report shows 46,000 acres of hemp currently being grown in Oregon by nearly 1,700 licensed growers. That's within shouting distance of Oregon's flagship crop: hazelnuts, which cover 70,000 acres. (But it's nowhere near the largest crop, wheat, at nearly 800,000 acres.)