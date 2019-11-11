Portland police are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred this morning in the Pearl District.
According to a Portland Police Bureau release, officers arrived at Northwest 9th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street at 2:22 am and found a woman deceased in the street. The vehicle that had hit her left the scene. Investigators suspect the car involved was a white pickup truck, and that the woman who was hit had been in the car prior to the accident.
"Preliminary information is that she was in the passenger seat and, for an unknown reason, fell out of the passenger side door and was run over by the truck," police said. "The truck was last seen northbound on Northwest 9th Avenue."
Police are still working to identify the victim. Investigators suspect she is a white female in her 40s. Her death may mark the 48th traffic fatality in Portland this year, although her death may be categorized differently.
Anyone with information about the white truck or its driver is asked to contact the case's primary investigator David Enz at 503-823-2208 or at david.enz@portlandoregon.gov.
Comments