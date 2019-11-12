Watch out, BoltBus: There's a new kid in town.
Europe-based FlixBus today announced it will be launching bus service in the Pacific Northwest starting November 21. The buses will connect Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Portland, Eugene, Olympia, Corvallis, Coeur d' Alene, Albany, Ellensburg and Salem.
Ticket prices start at $9.99—and that's the price for a Portland-to-Seattle ride.
In a statement, FlixBus claims its fleet will "beat the travel time of legacy competitors in the region." The company piloted the nation's first long-distance electric buses in California—between San Francisco and Sacramento—and it plans to add more to its fleet in 2021.
"What many people don't know is that the 'conventional' long distance buses are the eco-friendliest mode of long-distance travel in the United States. But, for FlixBus, the status quo doesn't suffice," the company wrote in a statement. "By 2030 at the latest, FlixBus plans to make all bus and train trips, as well as all business-related processes, carbon neutral."
FlixBus launched in Germany in 2013 and expanded to the U.S. last year. Tickets for Pacific Northwest trips can be purchased now.
