In 2018, 87.38 percent of Portland voters said political contributions to city candidates should be subject to limits.
Those voters approved a ballot measure requiring that such contributions come only from individuals and PACs—not corporations—and that they be limited to $500. The measure is currently halted by court challenges to its constitutionality.
And that raises an interesting test for Mayor Ted Wheeler.
His re-election campaign is not accepting public financing, which comes with contribution limits. In the past, Wheeler has funded his campaigns with a relatively small number of high-dollar contributions.
He has not yet announced whether he will voluntarily honor the will of voters.
