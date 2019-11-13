Last week, WW wrote about a flap over the Northwest Portland restaurant Mama Bird that highlights a regulatory loophole in Portland: Wood-fired ovens are bad for the lungs but nobody in local government regulates them ("No Smoking," WW, Nov. 6, 2019). A month after opening, complaints from neighbors forced Mama Bird to shut down and install scrubbers to remove particulate matter from the smoke. But the restaurant had followed all city and state rules. Here's was readers had to say.