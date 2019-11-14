"In recent years, Oregon has been generating more waste and recycling less of it, with the exception of containers covered by the state's bottle bill," Environment Oregon reports. "In 2017, the latest year with available data, Oregon recycled 27.1% of its waste and composted 9.5%. The combined diversion rate of 36.6% is 0.4% less than the state's 2016 rate and 4.8% less than its 2014 rate."