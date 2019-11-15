"The [court] reasons that since there is no showing that flavored cannabis products in particular are implicated in the injury outbreak, there has been no showing of a risk to the public from their use," the DOJ filing says. "That is a mistake, and one that endangers the public. It is undisputed that vaping

products are causing the injuries, and that cannabis vaping products in

particular have been linked with most (but not all) of the injuries."