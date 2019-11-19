Portland police responded to two fatal crashes this morning on I-84, on in Portland and one a few hours later in Wood Village. The first collision marks the 50th traffic death in Portland this year.
At around 3 am this morning, officers arrived at the scene of a crash involving a car and a semi on eastbound I-84 near Northeast 74th Avenue. One person was found dead in the car, which had crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer. There was an indication that the car had been on fire.
"The driver of the semi remained on scene," Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. "However, it is possible that there were other drivers involved in the crash that may not have realized what was happening and continued on."
Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the driving behavior of the vehicles prior to the crash to contact the lead investigator Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.
Eastbound lanes of I-84 will remain shut until later this afternoon after another fatal crash occurred near Wood Village this morning, The Oregonian first reported.
The fatal collision involved multiple vehicles, including reportedly a dump trump. Photos of the crash show a crushed car laying upside down on the side of the road.
Responders told KOIN News reporter Elise Hass that one person died in the collision and one person was taken to the hospital.
