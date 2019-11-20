Last week, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced campaign contribution limits in his bid for re-election.
His announcement disappointed reformers, who hoped the incumbent would honor the $500 limit on individual contributions voters approved for city races in 2018. (That measure is tied up in court.)
Instead, Wheeler said he'd cap contributions at $5,000 from individuals and $10,000 from organizations—limits far higher than previous mayoral candidates have set. His leading opponent, Sarah Iannarone, will cap contributions at $500.
A recent history shows Portlanders have favored candidates who set lower caps—with Wheeler a prominent exception.
2004: Tom Potter limited contributions to $25 in the primary and $100 in the general election. He defeated Jim Francesconi, who imposed no limits.
2008: Sam Adams won while limiting individual contributions to $500. His opponent, Sho Dozono, capped contributions at $1,000.
2012: Charlie Hales limited contributions to $600. Hales defeated Jefferson Smith, who capped contributions at $1,000.
2016: Jules Bailey limited contributions to $250. Wheeler, who did not cap contributions, won.
