PUBLIC WINS IN RECORDS LAWSUIT: A Multnomah County circuit judge ruled this week in favor of lawyer Alan Kessler in his lawsuit against the city of Portland. Kessler sued the city in September for overcharging him for public records. During the November trial, officials from city bureaus testified that highly paid employees were often assigned to handle simple public records requests. The court ruled Nov. 18 that the city's method of calculating fees for a "routine email and document search" was not reasonable. The judge warned the city against charging hefty fees for such simple searches. The City Attorney's Office says it's still digesting the decision. "We are currently reviewing it, but have not yet made any decision regarding the city's future steps," chief deputy city attorney Karen Moynahan says. "All Portlanders should be thrilled," Kessler says. "The decision should make our city's business far more accessible to the press and public."