November 2019: Ex-Nike Oregon Project runner Mary Cain appears in a video on The New York Times website that alleges Salazar and his staff emotionally abused her while she ran for them, driving her to self-harm and leading her body to break down. Immediately afterward, former teammates of Cain's, including Kara Goucher and Amy Yoder Begley, come forward with similar allegations of abuse at the hands of Salazar. "If I had a bad workout on a Tuesday, he would tell me I looked flabby and send me to get weighed," Yoder Begley tells the Times. Nike announces it will investigate the allegations.