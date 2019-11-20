Last week, WW wrote about a labor strife at popular Portland breakfast chain Pine State Biscuits ("Gravy Strain," WW, Nov. 13, 2019). Last month, workers emailed City Commissioner Amanda Fritz to allege their boss, co-owner Brian Snyder, broke promises he made to the city in 2013 regarding wages and health care benefits. Snyder disagrees. Workers are now gathering signatures outside stores for a petition to increase wages and implement comprehensive health care benefits. Here's what readers think.
Jaime Lynn, via Facebook: "Supporting all workers asking for living wages. Minimum wage is not enough to live on. Also, it's not OK to disparage work you, the consumer, take advantage of. I am tired of people demeaning work in service industries."
Muriel Lucas, via Facebook: "All of these 'small' businesses that can't afford to pay their employees a basic, decent wage, but somehow have enough capital around to open a half dozen locations."
Vater ghost, via Twitter: "Restaurants survive on the slimmest of profit margins compared to most businesses. Can't live on a red bottom line."
Jennifer Maloney Nugent, via Facebook: "Pine State isn't legally obligated to do any more than the law states, and yet they do. I love their food and love that they are in my neighborhood."
Sean Long, via Facebook: "If you have to raise costs a little to make it work, that's fine. Those people make amazing food that requires real skill, they should make a living wage."
Andrew Jefferson, via Facebook: "An owner has the right to offer a wage and the employee has the right to refuse the job."
Bevin Hansell, via Facebook: "Sorry, I have never understood the hype with the so-so biscuits and frozen chicken. Plus, bus your own dishes and go get your own food? WTF?!"
Joseph Bernhard, via Facebook: "Find better jobs."
Josh Chambers, via Facebook: "Take care of your workers. Support organizing and negotiate with them."
The Dessert Tray, via Twitter: "The conundrum of food service, whether you work for someone or are running a business: Customers want prices to be ultra-low and quality to be high when they eat out. Doesn't make it easy to pay staff what most should be earning or covering other expenses."
Daniel Leon, via Facebook: "If a business doesn't include a living wage factored into its business model, it doesn't normally end well."
Joe, via wweek.com: "Why don't all of the dissatisfied employees go out and each start their own restaurants/businesses? They can get out in front and lead by example and pay employees a living wage, creating a small business utopia where everyone gets what they 'deserve.' Seems so simple, right? Problem solved."
Papillion, in response: "OK, boomer."
