Merkley described the convoluted and lengthy process the administration requires asylum seekers to go through: a refugee reaches the border, is turned away and put on a list of potential asylum seekers, from there might be allowed to take part in a "credible fear interview" (the standards for proving credible fear are becoming increasingly narrow) and then can argue their case in law if they're able to gather evidence and find a lawyer, and are then granted a hearing with an asylum officer.