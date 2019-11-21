"It's so clear to me that the Jordan Cove energy project in Coos Bay makes absolutely no sense," Bradbury said in a statement. "It risks the safety of about 25,000 citizens while employing less than 200 people and makes global warming worse for every resident of our planet. Helping a Canadian corporation make money while jeopardizing our citizens is just plain stupid. They don't allow it in the state of California, they don't allow in the state of Washington—we shouldn't allow it in Oregon—just say NO!"