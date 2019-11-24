"The income gap separating those Oregonians in the middle of the income ladder and those at the very top has never been wider," the report says. "In 1980, it took 26 typical (median income) Oregonians to equal the average income of the highest-earning 1 in 1,000 taxpayers. By 2017, this had grown to 131 typical Oregonians. That is a nearly five-fold increase. The top 1 percent — highest-earning 1 in 100 taxpayers — have also seen their earnings rise much faster than the typical Oregonian. In 1980, it took the combined incomes of 10 typical Oregonians to equal the income of the average member of the top 1 percent. The gap rose to about 29 median households in 2017, a nearly three-fold increase."