Racial Disparities Rise in Multnomah County Incarceration: A new report published by the W. Haywood Burns Institute shows rising racial and ethnic disparities in Multnomah County incarceration rates. The report finds that black adults are almost five times as likely as whites to have a case reviewed by the court and be prosecuted and convicted. The report compares the racial disparity of jail bookings based on similar offenses: Black adults in Multnomah County are 4.6 times more likely than white adults to get jail time for a misdemeanor and 4.7 times for a felony offense. Bobbin Singh, executive director of the Oregon Justice Resource Center, says he's "disturbed by the lack of will and urgency around the issue of race discrimination and structural racism." He adds, "Unless we actually talk about the root causes and how our system treats people and why it was created, we'll always see these disparities."