They say it's better to give than to receive. But a look at the compensation for the people running Oregon's largest nonprofits suggests receiving is pretty good, too.
This is the time of year when Oregonians give to their favorite causes. December is a month that can make or break many nonprofits that scrape to make ends meet and deliver services.
But not every charitable organization is rattling a tin cup. In fact, some of the largest nonprofits in Oregon are sitting on huge reserves—and generously paying the CEOs who steward those funds.
Executive compensation at nonprofits may not rival that of privately held companies, but in many cases it's noteworthy. WW examined the tax filings of 20 large public-benefit nonprofits in the state and checked to see how much their chiefs are taking home for Christmas.
In all cases, we used the most recent financial disclosures available in federal records. In most cases, that was fiscal year 2017 or 2018. When the forms are older, we've noted that.
Amion Beam and Kelsey Harnisch contributed reporting to this project.
