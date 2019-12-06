Jennifer Arguinzoni, the manager for Mayor Ted Wheeler’s re-election campaign is leaving Wheeler’s fledging re-election effort to take a job with Nike.
Arguinzoni, who previously worked for Wheeler in City Hall, made the announcement Friday morning. She leaves the campaign in the hands of her deputy, Amy Rathfelder, another former Wheeler staffer.
Wheeler, 57, is running to become the Portland's first two-term mayor since the late Mayor Vera Katz, who left office in 2005. His campaign is off to a slow start so far, having disclosed raising just $5,600 this year. That number may be misleading, however, as candidates are currently in a 30-day reporting period, which means they don't need to disclose contributions until a month after they are received.
Wheeler faces challenges from Sarah Iannarone, an educator and activist, and Ozzy Gonzales, an architect.
"Jennifer has worked for me in a number of leadership capacities as part of my campaign and official offices and has become a friend and confidante," said Wheeler in a statement. "Her contributions have been invaluable to my success. She has been offered a new opportunity to use her skills in a broader capacity and I could not be happier for her. Nike is lucky to have her, and I wish her the very best."
Arguinzoni will stay with the campaign until Dec. 31.
"It's been an honor working with Mayor Wheeler," said Arguinzoni. "I am proud to have been part of Mayor Wheeler's incredible career and his service to the people of Portland, and look forward to this new chapter in my career."
