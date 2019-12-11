But none of that matters, since Lillard's official position is that he doesn't wear the No. 0. He wears the letter O, in honor of his birth in Oakland, his college career in Ogden (home of Utah's Weber State), and his current life in Oregon. (The NBA allows the use of this "letter O," though I suspect if Lillard had come to us from Fort Union by way of Furman University, they'd sing a different tune.)