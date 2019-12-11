Last week, WW wrote about the decline of the region's largest and oldest shopping center, the Lloyd Center Mall ("Last Christmas at Lloyd Center?" WW, Dec. 4, 2019). In recent years, Lloyd Center has lost several anchor stores—Sears, Nordstrom and Marshall's—while announcing additions that have yet to break ground. Meanwhile, it struggles with persistent shoplifting and car thefts. Yet it retains a pull on the civic imagination, and inspires hope that it can still be a Portland gathering place. Here's what readers had to say.