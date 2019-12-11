"Knute has won the second congressional district four times, including two Republican primary elections," Stephens said in a statement, referring to Buehler's showing in the 2012 secretary of state's race and the 2018 governor's race. "It will be Republican voters, not special-interest groups or the liberal Portland media, who will choose the strongest candidate to take-on Nancy Pelosi and defend our values, rights and jobs from the long arm of big government."