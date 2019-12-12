"We are pleased that the court blocked this unconstitutional law from being enforced while our underlying lawsuit proceeds," Jaime Athos, Tofurky's CEO, said in a statement. "Plant-based foods are increasingly popular with savvy consumers who understand the health and environmental consequences of their actions and it brings us no small joy that these individuals will be able to set their everyday and holiday tables with the products of their choice. While they do, we will fight the law in court."