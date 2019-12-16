Portlanders organized with a national movement called "Nobody Is Above the Law" plan to rally at the north end of Tom McCall Waterfront Park at 5:30 pm Tuesday to demand that the U.S. House of Representatives votes to impeach President Trump.
The House Judiciary Committee on Sunday released a report describing the articles of impeachment against Trump. The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on Wednesday. If the House approves the impeachment resolution, it will move to the Senate floor for a vote.
In a statement, rally organizers said, "The mobilization is part of a massive, grassroots effort to ensure Congress holds Donald Trump accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 elections…Congress must show that no one—including the criminal in the White House—is above the law."
The Portland rally is one of over 500 occurring nationwide tomorrow.
