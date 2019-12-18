On Dec. 16, Green sued in U.S. District Court. Her lawsuit, filed by Portland lawyer Shenoa Payne, argues United States of America Pageants, which hosts pageants across the nation and is headquartered in Nevada, unlawfully discriminated against Green by excluding her from its Miss Oregon pageant because of her gender identity. It seeks to require the pageant to change its rules; to cease the exclusion of transgender women; to require training of pageant staff on Oregon's public accommodation law; and to award Green damages "in an amount to be determined at trial."