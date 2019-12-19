The U.S House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump, making him the third president in history to be impeached.
The vote to impeach in the House means the Republican-controlled Senate will now hold a trial, in which Senators will vote on whether or not to convict Trump. A two-thirds majority vote is required for the president to be removed from office.
The historic news made the front page of most of the state's daily newspapers—albeit in varying degrees of prominence.
Here's how Trump's impeachment was announced by various dailies across the state. The photos are courtesy of Scott Stoddard, editor of the Grants Pass Daily Courier, who compiled them this morning.
